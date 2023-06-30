Summer's second half grows sweeter, thanks to the Skirball's free Summer Concerts

What to Know Summer Concerts at the Skirball Cultural Center

Thursday evenings in late July and August

Free; parking is $10 in advance, $20 at the gate

As we stand on the doorstep of July — which also serves as the gateway to the second half of the year — a sense of the sheer agog can take over.

What's on our mind at the moment: How is 2023 so far along? Have six months really passed so quickly?

And are we savoring summer in all of the sound-strong, awesomely oomphful, beautifully imagined, and super-inspiring ways that summer should, at times, be savored?

That's a question we must put to our hearts, and, as importantly, to our calendars, the overflowing schedules we glance at, day after day, hoping to spy an entry that is especially joyful, uplifting, and, oh goodness, free.

Here's something that qualifies on all of those fabulous fronts and a few beyond: Sunset Concerts at the Skirball Cultural Center.

It's a later-in-the-summer tradition that regularly enchants audiences, and, without having to purchase a ticket, the nice notion of attending all six shows seems right there in front of us.

Good to know?

"Recommended" is the suggestion when it comes to making reservations, so do book your spot ("walk-ups welcome" is another bit of really good news, though, if you don't reserve).

Parking is available for an additional fee, so you'll want to review the prices well before the night, or nights, you plan on attending.

Also, beverages and meals will be sold there, should you head straight to the Thursday night event — the shows are all happening on Thursdays — so you'll want funds for dinner.

Legendary R&B performer Billy Valentine is in the spotlight on opening night, while future dates will feature a host of acclaimed artists including Telmary, AvevA, Sona Jabarteh, IAN SWEET, and Antibalas.

As mentioned, summer is fleeting — maybe the fleetingest of all the seasons, and certainly the sweetest — and the Sunset Concerts will be here before we know it. The kick-off is July 20, and the final night shimmers on Aug. 24.