Sweet stuff: A ‘Strawberry Street Fair' is flowering at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Strawberry Street Fair at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

$5 general entry; the fair is included with the Farm Tour ticket; goodies are available for an additional fee; strawberry tours require a ticket, do note

Bee Train, Sheep Shearing, and farm-fun activities are on the schedule; strawberry treats will be for sale, too

One month can seem like an eternity, especially if you're craving confections made with a famous fruit, a rosy jewel that is synonymous with springtime in several parts of the goodie-loving Golden State.

But wait, we must, for the California Strawberry Festival won't line up the tarts, cupcakes, and slices of shortcake for a few more weeks: May 18 and 19 are the 2024 dates.

And, it should be noted, the event's location is the Ventura County Fairgrounds (a newer spot for the venerable fruit-tacular). Formerly held in Oxnard, the festival rolled for Ventura and the seaside spot, which puts a briny spin on the activity-packed bash.

But something is sprouting in Irvine in ASAP, go-now fashion, and it won't surprise any strawberry lover to learn that this enticing event is upping the tasty tart-a-tude of a favorite farm.

That's Tanaka Farms, a historical grower that has become known for its excellent strawberry-picking scene.

That's a scene that beckons berry lovers through the softest season, but April 20 and 21 are going to get even strawberry-ier: The farm is hosting a Strawberry Street Fair.

Treats like strawberry churros will be available for purchase, and strawberry picking, which is a separately ticketed offering, is a popular choice. Guest who purchase tickets are invited to head into the fields and select their own lovely and luscious gems.

The weekend, which will be dry, cool-but-warm-ish, and sunny — something to note these days, after some super-soggy Saturdays and Sundays — will also feature wholesome farm pursuits like rides on the Bee Train and sessions devoted to the shearing of sheep (guests will watch as pros give the haircuts, or woolcuts, in this case).

And, yes, we said "cool-but-warm-ish," which any Southern California recognizes as a pretty perfect, bring-a-sweater-just-in-case forecast during April.

For tickets, times, and what to plan for, visit Tanaka Farms faster than it takes to devour a strawberry churro (which, all told, is usually snacked-up in record time).