Tanaka Farms is the holiday home of ‘Hikari,' an illuminated Irvine experience

What to Know Hikari at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 (select nights)

$25-$35 adults; $10 parking; other ticketing tiers are available

Fascinating farm adventures typically happen when the sun is high, the air is warm, and frolicking in short sleeves is a definite possibility.

But calling upon an agricultural destination when the moon is out and the stars are twinkling also has its unique pleasures. It's a far rarer thing, of course, and locating a field-laden destination that will welcome visitors after normal business hours can be a bit tricky.

Tanaka Farms, though, has become a must-visit place for after-hours holiday merriment, the sort of sights and experiences that are filled with night-bright lights.

And starting on Nov. 24, those experiences will return when "Hikari," which means "shine" in Japanese, dazzles at the historic Irvine spread.

This outdoor event isn't simply about strolling by lovely light displays; you'll board a wagon, which ups the sense of specialness. The "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" awaits, putting a farm-fun spin on a November/December outing.

Do keep in mind that "Hikari — A Festival of Light" will be closed over a few nights of its month-plus run, including Christmas and Christmas Eve, so be sure to view the calendar in advance and purchase your tickets before you go. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are two more closures, keep in mind.

Also? Parking is $10, something to consider when booking your fun.

The Tanaka Grill will be open if you want to do dinner on the farm, and sweet: The farm's beloved Barnyard Animals will also make precious cameos.

Photos with Santa, crafts vendors, cocoa to keep things toasty, and other festoon-able additions are part of the "Hikari" tradition.

Popular nights around the weekends can get busy; purchase your tickets now for this festive and fresh-air'd agricultural illuminated adventure, one that gives people a chance to roam a famous farm by night.