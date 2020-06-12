The Aquarium Is Reopening With a Coral Reefs Exhibit

By Alysia Gray Painter

Facing the process of reopening following the coronavirus closures? It's a major project for any business, especially as new and important safety protocols are also reviewed and implemented.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has been preparing for its reopening for some time, while simultaneously putting together a major new exhibit, too, which is no small feat.

The exhibit? It's called "Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities," and it will debut when the ocean-close destination reopens on Sunday, June 14.

"On behalf of all of us at the Aquarium, we are very pleased to be able to welcome our members and visitors back. We have missed them and look forward to our community being able to enjoy the tranquility of our exhibits and to learn about our ocean planet. We are pleased to reopen with a new exhibition, Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities," said Dr. Jerry Schubel, Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO.

You can swim by some snapshots of the stunning sights and cool critters you'll see in the new exhibit below. And before you go? Read up on what you'll need to know about the aquarium's updated safety protocols and ticketing (you'll need to make your reservations in advance).

10 photos
1/10
Robin Riggs
Cownose Ray
2/10
Robin Riggs
Zebra shark
3/10
Robin Riggs
Parrotfish
4/10
Ken Kurtis
Sea turtle
5/10
Robin Riggs
Red-footed booby
6/10
Robin Riggs
Tropical fish
7/10
Robin Riggs
Eagle ray
8/10
Robin Riggs
Flamboyant cuttlefish
9/10
Robin Riggs
Bonnethead shark
10/10
Robin Riggs
"Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities" opens on June 14, the reopening date for the Aquarium of the Pacific.

