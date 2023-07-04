The dastardly ‘Dark Arts' are back at Wizarding World, but only for a short spell

What to Know The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood

The "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" are aglow through Aug. 13; look for appearances by the villainous Death Eaters through July 16

Included with theme park admission

Heat? Check.

Super-sunny afternoons? Check check.

So much sunshine that finding a sliver of shade can be challenging? Check yet again.

Forgetting our hat with the biggest brim and having to return home to retrieve it, because we've now entered the hat-iest month on the calendar?

Break out all of the checks and then some.

July really does seem like the very brightest month, both in terms of outdoors and outlook, and eerie elements, the sort of scary and shadowy sights that will soon hold spooky sway, can rarely be found.

Or are they all that hard to detect, on second thought?

A seeker of spirited fun will find such un-summer-ish sights at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, where the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle have returned for a frightful run of fall-style sights and sounds.

This pop-up happening, which is glimmering through Aug. 13, includes some ghoul-y goings-on, including an elaborate special effects show at Hogwarts Castle — the "powerful spectacle is accompanied by an atmospheric musical score created by John Williams" — and the brief return of the cloaked, masked, and oh-so-sinister Death Eaters through July 16.

The evening is when all of the "Dark Arts" energy truly begins to swirl, if you're curious.

What whimsical wand must you wave to experience an aura of autumnal atmosphere in the hot heart of summer?

A ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood is your ensorcelled entry.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.