The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade's creative canine costumes go the doggy distance

What to Know The 22nd annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

Sunday, Oct. 29 near Belmont Pool (4000 E. Olympic Plaza in Long Beach)

$10 dog ahead of time; $20 on parade day; $35 VIP dog (walk near the front)

It isn't every day that a dog gets to strut along a red carpet, in front of adoring fans, while helping the community, and enjoying some fall sunshine, too.

But then, the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade isn't an everyday kind of event.

The Fido-fun fundraiser — the money raised helps a number of local programs around Long Beach — has been around for two decades, plus two years on top of that, and now hundreds of little honeybuns, and their humans, turn out for the pre-Halloween event.

It's pupped, er, popped up at a few Long Beach spots over the years, but if you are attending the Oct. 29 parade, you'll want to make for the ocean-close grassy area close to Belmont Pool (yep, it is near Rosie's Dog Beach).

The beach is named for parade organizer Justin Rudd's dearly missed Bulldog Rosie, a star that graced the red carpet during the event's early days.

Today, Rosie's lovable legacy shines on, and over 400 dogs are expected in 2023.

Some will strut, some will watch, and humans will enjoy the sweet-natured celebration, one that puts the emphasis on giving back, scritchable bellies, imaginative outfits, and the fun of being near the ocean on a fine autumn afternoon.

Want to take part?

Your canine's look does not have to be elaborate, though some entries are. Many people dress in tandem with their tail-waggers, going for a Chewbacca and Han Solo vibe or the crew from "The Wizard of Oz."

Here's where to sign up in advance; details, rules, and lots of photos from 2022 — hello, inspiration — are available on the Haute Dogs site.