The ‘Year of the Mouse’ Arrives in Anaheim

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tradition-embracing events swirling through the Lunar New Year celebrations?

They've long been a wintertime staple at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

And now that the Year of the Rat, or, if you like, the Mouse, is nearly here, the famous theme park is twirling with beautiful shows, delicious eats, and appearances by Mickey and Minnie.

They're donned in beautiful and Lunar-lovely garb, as is Mulan, who will again lead the popular procession through the park.

Feeling auspicious? Head to Anaheim, through Feb. 9, for this spirited and sweet welcoming of all the good days, things, and experiences soon to come.

Disneyland Resort in California welcomes a year of good fortune with Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure through Feb. 9, 2020. Disney Parks teamed up with award-winning couture fashion designer Guo Pei, facilitated by the Asian Couture Federation, to create new Lunar New Year-inspired outfits for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. (Disneyland Resort)
Celebrating the Year of the Mouse, the limited-time festival features Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, pictured here, plus “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” prior to “World of Color,” a Lucky Wishing Wall, delectable foods and more. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
This Lunar New Year Minnie Mouse Ears headband can be found at Disney California Adventure Park as Disneyland Resort during the Lunar New Year festivities. (Disneyland Resort)
During this multicultural celebration, guests will enjoy exciting live entertainment and musical performances, plus inspired food and beverage items across festival marketplaces. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
A host of happy happenings, festooned with decorations galore, are on the schedule. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
The park has hosted Lunar New Year events for several years now. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Dance by Disney California Adventure through Feb. 9, 2020 and embrace the Year of the Mouse. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

This article tagged under:

Disney California AdventureAnaheimLunar New YearDisneyMickey Mouse

