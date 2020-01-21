The ‘Year of the Mouse’ Arrives in Anaheim

Tradition-embracing events swirling through the Lunar New Year celebrations?

They've long been a wintertime staple at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

And now that the Year of the Rat, or, if you like, the Mouse, is nearly here, the famous theme park is twirling with beautiful shows, delicious eats, and appearances by Mickey and Minnie.

They're donned in beautiful and Lunar-lovely garb, as is Mulan, who will again lead the popular procession through the park.

Feeling auspicious? Head to Anaheim, through Feb. 9, for this spirited and sweet welcoming of all the good days, things, and experiences soon to come.