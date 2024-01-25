Things to do this weekend: Celebrate Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park

What to Know Lunar New Year at Disneyland California Adventure Park

Dancing daily through Feb. 18, 2024; a park ticket and same-day reservation are required

"Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," holiday treats, Mickey and Minnie in festive costumes, and "Hurry Home — A Lunar New Year Celebration" pre-show before "World of Color — ONE"

Lunar New Year Celebration: Dancing into the Year of the Dragon can be delightfully done in so many Southern California spots, but only one place features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in seasonal and celebratory costumes: Disney California Adventure Park. The festive fun is happening daily through Feb. 18, 2024, with a Mulan-led procession, special eats, decorations, and performances by Vocal Seoul. A theme park ticket and reservations are required, do note.

Lunar New Year Festival: Eager to behold a stirring and sensational lion dance, the kind of incredible performance that is synonymous with a great Lunar New Year event? Downtown Monterey Park will shimmer with spectacular sights, with both lion dancers and dragon dancers on the roster. Music, food, and a host of joyful doings are part of this major celebration, which embraces the Year of the Dragon on Jan. 27 and 28. Admission is free.

PEANUTS Celebration: Fans of Snoopy and Charlie Brown can count on plucky PEANUTS-themed fun to flourish around Knott's Berry Farm over the next few weeks. Fly by the Bird Cage Theatre for "Charlie Brown's Trivia Challenge" and swing by the Calico Mine Stage for "Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert." An exhibit devoted to Franklin is sure to be a fan favorite, as is the chance to meet the beloved character. Visit the Buena Park theme park from Jan. 27 through Feb. 25.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week: What's that savory sizzle sounding from eateries around the Crown City? Why those would be cheeseburgers, a meaty standard that's been associated with the area since 1924, when the icon was invented at the Rite Spot diner. It is, in fact, the cheeseburger's 100th birthday, and eateries will honor that legacy with limited-time dishes and other hamburger-y happenings through Jan. 27.

The Unofficial Jane Austen Day at The Huntington: The splendid San Marino flowerworld has become a dazzling draw for those people who love to don a vintage look, really on any day of the year (that The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is open). Now lovers of the attire synonymous with the Georgian era will swan about the picturesque gardens on Jan. 28, displaying their fancy frocks and pretty parasols. Admission to the gardens, and a reservation, are required.