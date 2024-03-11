This St. Patty's Melt from Dog Haus is celebrating the holiday while giving back

What to Know The St. Patty's Melt, which features an all-beef patty, pastrami, and King's Hawaiian bread, is available all March at local Dog Haus restaurants

$12.99; a dollar from every sandwich sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

Select eateries will also have a few beverage specials on St. Patrick's Day, including $7 picklebacks

The green grub of St. Patrick's Day is luscious and legendary, from the shamrock-shaped cookies that spring up at our local bakeries to the emerald-hued beer that pubs pour into pints when March 17 arrives.

It can feel a bit like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow when you discover a feasty, satisfying, super-hearty goodie that is distinctly ungreen. And when this appetizing offering also is a fundraising foodstuff, the kind of cuisine that gives back?

A rainbow might appear in your heart, quite out of nowhere.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dog Haus, the Pasadena-founded company that has become synonymous with give-back grub, is the celebratory spot to find this sandwich, and upping the uplifting vibes? It is available throughout March, and not just on St. Patrick's Day.

But the St. Patty's Day Melt draws its inspiration from St. Patrick's Day, as you might accurately guess: The sandwich, which is priced at $12.99, features "a hormone- and antibiotic-free Creekstone Farms 100% Angus beef smash patty, white American cheese, pastrami, grilled sauerkraut and secret sauce on patty-melt style grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls."

One dollar from every sandwich sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which is working "... toward ending child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive." It is a charity that Dog Haus has supported over a number of years.

"Our job is amazing — we get to make delicious food items that raise money for No Kid Hungry," said Founding Partner Hagop Giragossian.

"And it's great that our guests love the food we make and are happy to help ensure children in need get fed healthy meals. I think they'll agree that the St. Patty's Day Melt is perfect for the month of March."

If you do visit your local Dog Haus with a biergarten on March 17, and you're 21 or over, look into the holiday libations on the menu: The restaurants will have $7 picklebacks and, yes, $6 green beers, as well as Jameson shots available for $6.