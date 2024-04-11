Tickets for Disneyland After Dark's much-anticipated ‘Pride Nites' go on sale

What to Know Pride Nites at Disneyland Park

$159 (ages 3 and up); June 18 and 20, 2024, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; ticket holders are invited to enter Disneyland beginning at 6 p.m.

Themed merchandise, one-night-only treats, photo opportunities, and more add to the Pride-inspired parties; tickets went on sale to the general public on April 11

Pride Month is full of so many festive celebrations around Southern California, with parades honoring LGBTQIA+ heroes, dance parties, music festivals, history talks, dining pop-ups, and lots more on the colorful calendar.

But an ebullient new entry joined the uplifting itinerary in 2023: Pride Nite at Disneyland, a Disneyland After Dark event.

The special "Nites" that fill the annual Disneyland After Dark roster can run the glee-filled gamut; in 2024, Sweethearts' Nite began the year, and the Valentine's season, in late January, with "Disney Channel" Nites and a galaxy of "Star Wars" evenings following.

Two Pride Nites will wrap up the 2024 Disneyland After Dark series with panache, picture-cute fun, and oodles of after-hours enchantment.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 11. The price is $159.

Fireworks will add sparkle to the spirited soirées, and a character-filled cavalcade, too. Many Disney devotees also keep an eye out for the themed merchandise and limited-time treats that add fun and flavor to the Disneyland After Dark events.

These happy happenings do have a way of selling out quickly; find your ticket now and add this Pride-tastic to-do to your joyful June plans.

Funnel Cake with Cereal Milk and Multi-Colored Marshmallow Cereal Topping (Stage Door Café in Disneyland Park). Available during Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite on June 18 and 20, 2024, in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)