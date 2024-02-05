‘Tis the savory season for heart-shaped pizzas

What to Know Heart-shaped pizzas have become a seasonal favorite at select restaurants

Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria will offer the Valentine's-ready meal from Feb. 7 through 14, 2024; $20, with additional toppings priced at $1.50 each

Find the heart-shaped pizza at Mountain Mike's Pizza all February long

Gummy hearts, chewy Cupids, chocolate-dipped strawberries, fancy caramel truffles, snacky little bows and arrows, tiny rose buttons that do actually kind of taste rosy: The foods we think of when we think of the middle of February tend to be on the sugary, gooey, and oh-so-dessert-y side.

But there are those savory food finds that have plenty of February spirit, including fondue as well as steak for two.

And while the heart-shaped pizza hasn't been around for quite as long as a sizable portion of steak or a warm cauldron of melted cheese — at least, it hasn't been in the February food headlines for several decades, like the other dishes — it has popped up with a flavorful frequency in recent years.

The reason why is simple, and simply delicious: Local parlors, as well as pizzeria chains, know that pie-obsessed people do love their favorite dish, even on Valentine's Day.

The whimsical result? You can find heart-shaped pizzas adding seasonal flair to a few menus; asking your favorite parlor to make a pizza that looks like a heart might be worth a try, too, as more restaurants have embraced the February-fun eat.

Mickey's Italian Deli in Hermosa Beach has become a Southern California staple on the heart-shaped pizza scene, and if you want yours? It'll be available from Feb. 7 through 14 for $20, with an additional fee of $1.50 for each topping you include.

Do order it in advance, especially if you'd like to enjoy it with your pizza-loving sweetheart on Feb. 14. Or Feb. 9, which is, of course, National Pizza Day.

Mountain Mike's Pizza, a California-founded company that has a few locations dotting the regional map, is also going the heart-shaped pizza route. You can find these festive favorites on the Mountain Mike's menu for the entire month of February if you're planning on celebrating Valentine's Day later in the month.

It does make a person ponder what other foods can be cleverly shaped like hearts during Valentine's Week or throughout the entire second month.

A heart-shaped omelet? Hashed browns that have a distinctively lovey-dovey appearance? How about heart-shaped quesadillas, hamburgers, bagels, and fruit platters?

We've got hearts in our eyes over the notion, but, truly, the heart-shaped pizza is a luscious leader in its cute culinary class.