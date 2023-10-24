Trot through a maze made for dogs and a ‘pup'-kin patch at Petspace's ‘Howl-O-Ween'

What to Know Howl-O-Ween at the Wallis Annenberg Petspace

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$10; a number of canine-ready activities, like a maze and photo opportunities, are included

The Wallis Annenberg Petspace in Playa Vista has become known as a place that A) adores animals and B) loves a memorable, slightly offbeat, and smile-summoning celebration.

That means you can often find something fun (and funny) on its calendar, like the comedy fundraisers that have been popping up in recent years. It makes sense, for any dog devotee knows that life with a hound around has plenty of humorous moments.

So you can expect the center's Halloween-themed happening, which is trotting onto Petspace's sunny grounds a few days ahead of the holiday, to boast a surplus of sassy spirit and wet-nosed moxie.

It's Howl-O-Ween we're woofing about, an Oct. 28 celebration made for humans and their collar-rocking besties.

The party is $10, which goes back to Petspace and its many animal-helping programs, and the activities are all about prompting tails to wag.

A hay maze created for four-footed attendees — dog "terrors" of the not-so-scary sort may be found throughout the adorable attraction — and photo opportunities are on the schedule. A "pup"-kin patch, a treat for your lil' guy, a doughnut for you, and face painting are also part of the day.

Matching your costume with your fluffy one is also encouraged, but be sure to read the rules about Halloween outfits before putting your look together.