Well hello, 2025: Rose Parade tickets are now on sale

What to Know The 136th Rose Parade presented by Honda rolls on Jan. 1, 2025 at 8 a.m. in Pasadena

Parade tickets, as well as tickets to Rose Parade-related events, went on sale through Sharp Seating on Feb. 1, 2024

You can purchase parking and a voucher for the official 2025 program, too

We're not in 2025 mode, not nearly, not even close. And if we wanted to be fully honest about it, and operate in the spirit of truthful disclosure, the sudden 2024ness of our lives, as February begins, still seems a bit surprising.

At least, that is, when we have to write the year on anything, pausing to make sure "2023" isn't what we confidently jot down.

So to ponder a far-in-the-future 2025 date, and buy a ticket for an iconic occasion set to happen on that date, feels a bit fanciful and even a little sci-fi.

But when one of the most fanciful events in all of Southern California, the Rose Parade, is the event in question, well, we're very much on board.

Which is all to say this, float fans, horse enthusiasts, and band buffs: Tickets for the 136th Rose Parade presented by Honda, as well as other Rose Parade-related events, went on sale on Feb. 1, 2024.

That is, indeed, almost a year in advance — 11 months, in fact, since the famous Pasadena procession famously rolls on New Year's Day, except when Jan. 1 is a Sunday — but this will give you more than enough time to plan your flowery fun along Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards.

Parking, too, is available for purchase, and you can secure your voucher for a souvenir program.

Sharp Seating is again the Rose Parade's partner in tickets.

If you're keen to observe volunteers decorating the floats, petal by petal by petal, those tickets are now available for purchase, too. Floatfest, the after-the-parade float showcase, is also a popular choice with locals and visitors.

Well hello, then, 2025: We're really and truly ready to celebrate being halfway through the decade at one of the most dazzling spectaculars in Southern California.

See you at the Rose Parade in... rechecking the calendar... just 11 short months.