New at LA Zoo: Take a ‘Walk on the Wild Side' at an activity-filled event

What to Know Walk on the Wild Side, presented by Skechers

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Saturday, Sept. 28

Included with admission

Education stations, live music, and other celebratory moments are part of the day

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens is the often the first place that animal supporters turn to for education, enlightenment, and, yes, plenty of fun, too.

An inaugural celebration called "Walk on the Wild Side" will deliver in those uplifting areas, and for an excellent reason, too: The happening is shining a light on World Gorilla Day and celebrating the primates of the LA Zoo, too.

"This new event invites guests to explore the Los Angeles Zoo, see western lowland gorillas and other primates, and uncover fascinating facts along the way — all while getting their steps in," shares the zoo.

The happening ".... aims to raise awareness of the Zoo's care of primates and its commitment to their conservation, while also encouraging fitness and community engagement."

Presented by Skechers, "Walk on the Wild Side" will feature an ECO-CELL recycling area, too; LA Zoo guests are invited to "bring unwanted handheld devices to the zoo" for recycling through ECO-CELL, "which directly supports gorilla conservation."

Storytime is always a sweet part of any major LA Zoo festivity, and a heartwarming reading by author Brenda Scott Royce will feature her children's book "Angela & Lulingu: Two Gorillas, A World Apart."

Purchases of the lauded book will help benefit the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo, "a conservation partner of the zoo."

"Angela & Lulingu" tells the tale of a young resident of LA Zoo and "her orphaned counterpart at the sanctuary."

Live music, pop-up information stations, and other primate-focused fun and fundraising will fill out the celebratory Sept. 28 schedule.

Entrance to "Walk on the Wild Side" is included with zoo admission or membership.