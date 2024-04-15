1 killed in crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City

One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash involving a car and a truck towing portable restrooms was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga. The victim died at the scene.

Northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until about 7:30 a.m.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.