Studio City

1 killed in crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash involving a car and a truck towing portable restrooms was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga. The victim died at the scene.

Northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until about 7:30 a.m.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Studio CityTraffic
