101 Freeway

Part of 101 Freeway Closed Near 405 Freeway for Standoff

A driver in an SUV stopped the vehicle on the side of the busy freeway and refused to get out, leading to the midday standoff in the west San Fernando Valley.

Part of the 101 Freeway is closed for a police investigation in the west San Fernando Valley.

Westbound 101 Freeway lanes are closed just west of the 405 Freeway due to the police activity. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Authorities are involved in a standoff with someone in an SUV parked on the right shoulder of the freeway. It was not immediately clear why the man is stopped on the freeway.

More details about what led to the standoff were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear how long the freeway will be closed. 

Refresh this page for updates and live video.

This article tagged under:

101 Freeway405 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us