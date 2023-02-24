5 Freeway

5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Snow, Poor Visibility

Los Angeles County mountains are under an unusual blizzard warning through Saturday afternoon.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles was closed early Friday as a powerful winter storm slammed Southern California.

Both sides of the freeway were closed through the Tejon Pass in northern Los Angeles County. The closure will continue until conditions improve.

storm Feb 23

Winter Storm Updates: Blizzard Warning in Effect for Southern California Mountains

storm Feb 23

SoCal Weather Photos: Scenes From the Late-February Winter Storm

A cold storm is expected to bring more snow and rain throughout Friday and into Saturday. Mountains in Los Angeles County are under a blizzard advisory for the first time since 1989.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Blizzard warnings, indicating snow or blowing snow, reduced visibility and sustained winds of 35 mph or greater, will be in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino county mountains through Saturday afternoon.

Areas under the blizzard warning include, Mount Wilson, the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway, Acton, Mount Pinos and Frazier Park. Travel is highly discouraged in Southern California's mountains.

Two to 5 feet of snow are expected above 5,000 feet by Saturday as the storm continues to hammer the region. Some areas could get as much as 7 feet.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible by Saturday night at elevations as low as 2,000 feet.

This article tagged under:

5 FreewaystormTraffic
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us