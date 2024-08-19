Gas leak closes West Hollywood intersection for hours

A major intersection in West Hollywood was closed for hours Monday due to a gas leak.

The intersection of Sunset and La Cienega boulevards was closed at about 10 a.m. Some evacuations were ordered at nearby buildings.

The sheriff's department asked drivers to avoid the area.

"The Southern California Gas Company and Los Angeles County Fire Department are on scene and working to fix the problem," the department said. "There is no current danger, the effected area/businesses/residents have been made aware. There is no current time estimate for re-opening. Traffic in the surrounding areas will be heavily impacted."

The leak was at or near a construction site.

