Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

By Rudy Chinchilla

Flares signal the closing of two right lanes of the 101 Freeway as cars pass by on the other lanes.
Traffic was snarled on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills after a vehicle struck and killed a man walking on the roadway Monday night.

The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway near Valley Circle Boulevard around 10:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed off as police investigated. A Sigalert was issued for at least two hours.  

