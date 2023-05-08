Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

Traffic was snarled on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills after a vehicle struck and killed a man walking on the roadway Monday night.
The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway near Valley Circle Boulevard around 10:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.
The two right lanes of the freeway were closed off as police investigated. A Sigalert was issued for at least two hours.
