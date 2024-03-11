Rock slide closes part of PCH in Malibu

Part of Pacific Coast Highway was closed early Monday in Malibu due to a rock slide.

Large rocks tumbled down a hillside and onto the coastal road at Big Rock Drive. The road was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear rocks and dirt.

Details about when the road will reopen were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Another rock slide was reported over the weekend on nearby Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Several slides occurred in February on PCH and canyon roads in Malibu due to hillsides saturated by days of rain.