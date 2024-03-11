malibu

Rock slide closes part of PCH in Malibu

Traffic was backed up early Monday as crews worked to clear rocks and dirt.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

Part of Pacific Coast Highway was closed early Monday in Malibu due to a rock slide.

Large rocks tumbled down a hillside and onto the coastal road at Big Rock Drive. The road was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear rocks and dirt.

Details about when the road will reopen were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Another rock slide was reported over the weekend on nearby Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Several slides occurred in February on PCH and canyon roads in Malibu due to hillsides saturated by days of rain.

