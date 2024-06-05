See heat safety tips to stay cool in Southern California

Southern Californians are feeling the first significant heat of the season this week.
Temperatures will peak Tuesday through Thursday when some inland areas will be under a heat advisory.
The rise in temperatures means an increased risked for heat-related illnesses, which can come in two forms -- heat exhaustion and the more extreme heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. If you feel yourself coming down with heat exhaustion, get to air conditioning quickly and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.
Heat stroke is what happens when heat exhaustion is not treated. People experiencing heat stroke stop sweating entirely, and may lose consciousness. Seek help immediately by calling 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.
1st significant heat of the season Tue-Thu for #SoCal (with the warmest day expected to be Wed):— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 2, 2024
- Warmest conditions across the deserts, mountains and interior valleys
- Elevated fire weather conditions interior sections
- Stay hydrated/check on pets & neighbors#CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/eqAJo7S1Mc
Here are some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
- Stay hydrated. The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet, so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are.