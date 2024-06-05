See heat safety tips to stay cool in Southern California

Southern Californians are feeling the first significant heat of the season this week.

Temperatures will peak Tuesday through Thursday when some inland areas will be under a heat advisory.

The rise in temperatures means an increased risked for heat-related illnesses, which can come in two forms -- heat exhaustion and the more extreme heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. If you feel yourself coming down with heat exhaustion, get to air conditioning quickly and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Heat stroke is what happens when heat exhaustion is not treated. People experiencing heat stroke stop sweating entirely, and may lose consciousness. Seek help immediately by calling 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.

1st significant heat of the season Tue-Thu for #SoCal (with the warmest day expected to be Wed):



- Warmest conditions across the deserts, mountains and interior valleys

- Elevated fire weather conditions interior sections

Here are some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses: