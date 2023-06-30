Here's Southern California's sizzling hot Fourth of July holiday weekend forecast

What to Know Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for some parts of Southern California.

Valley areas will see highs in the upper 90s through the weekend.

SoCal desert communities can expect triple-digit heat

Heat warnings and advisories are in effect Friday as the warmest weather of the season settles in for the holiday weekend in Southern California.

Lancaster, Victorville, Palm Springs and Santa Clarita are under a heat warning with temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s this weekend and early next week. Other areas, including San Bernardino and Riverside, fall under a less severe heat advisory.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"This is an extended period of hot weather that our bodies are not acclimated to, and there's an element of risk for heat illness," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

In Los Angeles and inland Orange County, temperatures top out around 79 Friday before reaching the low- to mid-80s through the July 4 holiday on Tuesday. Temperatures on the coast will stay in the low 70s with a morning marine layer.

Temperatures climb for the Fourth of July weekend.

In the valleys and Inland Empire, temperatures rocket into the 90s, reaching about 97 on Saturday and Sunday. Expect a high of 88 on the Fourth of July in valley communities.

Desert areas will swelter in widespread triple-digit heat Friday and into next week. Highs in the low- to mid-80s are in the mountain forecast.