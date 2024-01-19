4 days of rain are in the SoCal forecast. Here's what to expect this weekend

Four days of intermittent and light rain are in the Southern California forecast.

Showers are expected to begin in parts of the region Friday and continue off and on into the weekend with the most intense periods of rain falling Sunday into Monday.

The weekend forecast for Southern California includes periods of rain.

"That system that will produce rain this weekend is parked right off-shore (Friday morning)," said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "It's on the way, and it's expected to bring us some light rain off and on through Monday."

There will be several breaks between rain from the weekend storms. Rainfall rates will be under a quarter-inch per hour. Rainfall totals for the Saturday morning to late Saturday night period will be in the .20 to .30 inches range.

Rain this weekend is still on track, though thunderstorm potential for Sunday night through Monday has expanded. Do you remember what to do if you're outside and you hear thunder? #ifthunderroarsgoindoors #LA #socal #cawx #Ventura #santabarbara #sanluisobispo pic.twitter.com/dLiANQ5xgS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2024

"Showers for Saturday. Not a washout, but it's definitely going to put a damper on some of your outdoor activities," said Mendiola

The strongest of the storms will move in Sunday night and continue to bring rain into Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals for the Sunday night through Monday period are in the 1- to 2-inch range, with upslope areas expected to get 2 to 4 inches.

The system will likely mean flood advisories in some areas.

High surf advisories go into effect Saturday for the Malibu coast and Ventura County beaches. Waves of 4 to 7 feet are expected on the beaches of Los Angeles County. Six- to 8-foot waves with sets up to 10 feet are possible in Ventura County.

Rain will move out of the area Monday night.

Snow levels will remain above 7,000 feet.

Expect dry conditions and warmer temperatures by mid-week.