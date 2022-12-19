weather

There's a Warmup in SoCal's Holiday Week Forecast

Following a cold start to the week, temperatures will climb into the 70s during the Christmas holiday weekend in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold weather alert will remain in place until mid-week as overnight temperatures drop significantly in parts of Southern California before a warmup into the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department issued the alert until Wednesday for Lancaster, and for Monday and Tuesday on Mount Wilson, and Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley.

weather 20 hours ago

Arctic Air Will Blast Much of US Just Before Christmas

Southern California Dec 17

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Children, seniors and anyone with disabilities or special medical needs were urged to take extra precaution during the cold snap, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. Residents were asked check on family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Temperatures Monday morning dipped into the low 20s in Lancaster and upper 20s in Victorville. Parts of the San Fernando Valley started out in the mid and upper 30s.

A storm system will remain well to the north, leaving Southern California dry this week.

The 7-day forecast for the week starting Dec. 19, 2022.

Temperatures will warm through the middle of the week, bringing highs near 70 in Los Angeles, inland Orange County and the SoCal coast for the first day of winter on Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the low 70s Thursday and Friday before even warmer readings this weekend.

"As we look ahead to that holiday weekend, it's going to be a warm one," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

A high of 75 is in LA's Christmas Day forecast.

Forecasters are warning of potentially life-threatening cold for other parts of the country. An arctic air mass will bring well below normal temperatures and possibly record lows.

Air Quality Alerts

Air quality alerts were issued for parts of Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. A no-burn order issued Sunday was extended to Monday in an effort to limit levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region.

The No-Burn rule prohibits burning wood and manufactured fire logs. The rule does not apply to communities above 3,000 feet in elevation and households that rely on wood as the sole heat source, residences without nearby natural gas service, and low-income households.

This article tagged under:

weatherFirst Alert Forecast
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us