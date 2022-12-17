Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for Mount Wilson, and Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,'' Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.''

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors

overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org/ or through the L.A. County Information line by calling 211. Information can also be received by emailing wintershelter@lahsa.org.

LAHSA announced augmented hours Saturday to Wednesday in Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday in the San Gabriel Valley, and Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley.