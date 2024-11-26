Chance for light rain in Southern California before Thanksgiving. See the travel forecast

Temperatures this Thanksgiving week and weekend are looking fairly tame throughout Southern California.

After scattered showers Monday, Tuesday night will be the best chance of rain this week according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. De Leon also says no major flooding issues are expected with the light scattered showers.

Cloud cover from the system is expected to stick around throughout the week in Los Angeles, however, should begin to subside by Wednesday everywhere else.

According to the ten-day NBCLA forecast, temperatures will warm up by Thanksgiving Thursday throughout Southern California valley areas with low-70s all around.

In Los Angeles, expect it to be “dry with plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s,” De Leon said.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures should return to mid 70s across Southern California with little to no cloud cover.

If you’re traveling to or through the mountains this week, snowfall is expected to be minimal.

“We have a very high snow level,” De Leon said, “so we’re not anticipating any snow for our local resorts.”

Holiday travelers headed north to the Bay Area along the 5 Freeway should expect light rain up until Thanksgiving itself. The heaviest of those scattered showers will batter Northern Sonoma and Napa counties, according to NBC Bay Area.

Vacationers headed east are in luck. Conditions along the 15 Freeway past the San Gabriel Mountains are expected to be cloudy but dry.