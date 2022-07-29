Summer Storm Soaks Las Vegas Inside and Out

A summer storm drenched Las Vegas inside and out Thursday when authorities received hundreds of weather-related calls during wild night of flooding.

Water turned streets into ponds and even found its way inside buildings, seeping through ceiling panels and inundating parking areas at hotels and casinos. Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for much of the Las Vegas area Thursday night and rain continued into early Friday morning.

Video captures flooding from a summer storm July 28, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night. Most outages were in the downtown Las Vegas and east valley areas, according to KSNV.

Video posted to social media showed water streaming inside a sportsbook at Circa Las Vegas. Light rain showered the inside of Planet Hollywood as it fell through a ceiling panel.

At the LINQ hotel, water gushed like a river through a parking garage.

Several crashes were reported on rain-slicked and flooded streets.

In Southern California, mountain communities can expect rain and possibly thunderstorms due to a monsoonal system moving in this weekend.