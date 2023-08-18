Hurricane HIlary

Map: See the rainfall forecast for LA as Hilary nears SoCal

The heaviest rainfall is forecast to arrive Sunday night into Monday as Hurricane Hilary weakens to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Hilary is expect to bring significant amounts of rain to Southern California during what is historically the region's driest month of the year.

The system, a Category 4 hurricane Friday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, is forecast to weaken Sunday as it enters the colder waters off the coast of Southern California and the northern Baja California peninsula.

Most of the rain is expected late Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches are expected in parts of SoCal, including mountain communities.

Check the map below for the updated rainfall forecast.

1-5 Rainfall forecast

Valid Aug. 19 through Aug. 24
Source: NOAA

Hurricane HIlary
