Photos: Scenes From Southern California's January Storms

Strong winter storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Southern California in January.

Scroll for scenes from around Southern California during the winter storms. The gallery will be updated.

A surfer gets a tube ride while riding a big wave generated by recent storms at the Seal Beach pier Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A boogie boarder heading out to ride big waves walks past rash and debris covering a portion of the beach after recent storms brought debris-flows and flooding across parts of Seal Beach near the San Gabriel River Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Seal Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Damaged cars sit beneath a fallen tree at the El Camino Shopping Center on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The tree fell Saturday night trapping some people inside the cars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Damaged cars sit beneath a fallen tree at the El Camino Shopping Center on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The tree fell Saturday night trapping some people inside the cars. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
In an aerial view, workers inspect a railway bridge over Hopper Creek that is covered in storm debris on January 11, 2023 near Fillmore, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City where a mudslide is blocking the road during the storm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Credit: Getty
Flooding at the western-style Alisal Ranch & Resort as seen on January 9, 2023, in Solvang, California. Credit: Getty
NBCLA
A downed tree pictured during a Jan. 10, 2023 SoCal storm.
A mudslide flooded parts of Fredonia Drive in Studio City during a storm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)
Flooding at the popular western-style Alisal Ranch & Resort, a favorite hideaway of Hollywood celebrities, as viewed on January 9, 2023, in Solvang, California. Credit: Getty
Getty
A resident attempts to help a vehicle stuck on Fredonia Drive in Studio City where a mudslide is blocking the road during the storm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)
John Cádiz Klemack
Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole Monday Jan. 9, 2023 in Chatsworth.
Tracey Leong/NBCLA
A storm leaves cars partially submerged in Studio City Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023.
MONTECITO, CA-JANUARY 9, 2023:Jameson Lane in Montecito is flooded out, a result of San Ysidro creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area. At left is the 101 freeway that was closed to all vehicles heading north. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
MONTECITO, CA-JANUARY 9, 2023: Lifelong Montecito resident George Quirin, 63, photographs a flooded Jameson Lane in Monticito, a result of San Ysidro creek overflowing due to heay rainfall in the area. At left is the 101 freeway that was closed to all vehicles heading north. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Rain falls as the Los Angeles River flows at a strong rate on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. California continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains which have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands of residents. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
REDONDO BEACH-CA-JANUARY 9, 2023: Surfers walk The Esplanade after riding the waves in Redondo Beach on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Beverly Hills, CA – January 09: Amidst rain showers, crew members take photos as they are reflected in pools of water while setting up the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2023: Brayan Suarez leaps to avoid getting wet while crossing to the other side as the rain water builds up on the ground at Santee Alley in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Jason Darby, a supervisor with the Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power, gets a closer look at a landslide on Mullholland Drive near Summit Circle in Beverly Hills, caused by the recent rains. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
A person walks in the rain on a bridge crossing the Los Angeles River on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGetty.
Atwater, CA – January 05: A man takes a closer look at rain-swollen LA River raging under Glendale Blvd. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Atwater, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Redondo Beach, CA – January 05: A young man runs from the spray of waves hitting and going over the breakwall of Redondo Beach, CA, Harbor, in the wake of a storm that cleared the south bay community of Los Angeles County, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Sean Browning / NBCLA
A rainbow appears over a freeway in Canyon County on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Getty
People brave the elements along the Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach, CA, as rain fell across Los Angeles County, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Seal Beach, CA – January 03: Beachgoers watch surfers south of the Seal Beach Pier during the rain in Seal Beach, CA, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Getty
Seal Beach, CA – January 03: A visitors to Eisenhower Park hangs out near the Seal Beach, CA, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Getty
Dave Smith, a professional dog walker, takes his seven dogs out for their late-morning stroll along the Esplanade in Redondo Beach, CA, as rain fell across Los Angeles County, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Mannequins are covered in plastic along W 8th St. in central Los Angeles as a light mist of rain falls on Jan. 3, 2023. Rain is expected for the the first week of January, with light mist filing in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Juan Marcos/UGC
Juan Marcos shared this image in which a flood is seen in Sherman Oaks, California.
Suzanne Detwiler/UGC
Suzanne Detwiler shared a picture from Lake Arrowhead: “About 2 inches of snow at 5500 feet”, she wrote.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – JAN. 4, 2023. Rain clouds shroud the skyline of downtown Los Angeles on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. Another storm is expected to bring heavier rain overnight. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Duarte, CA – January 04: Another storm is moving into Southern California, bringing heavy rain to the area today and Thursday. Heeding forecasters warning of K-rails are placed to protect homes from possible flooding and mudflows from mountain along 200 block of Melcanyon Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Duarte, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA – January 04: Vehicles make their way through the rain filled intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Tuxford Street in Sun Valley Wed, Jan 4, 2023. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – JAN. 4, 2023. Rain slicks Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on a wet Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. Another storm is expected to bring heavier rain overnight. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – JAN. 4, 2023. The Arzate family, visiting from Phoenix, wait to cross Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. Another storm is expected to bring heavier rain overnight. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – JAN. 4, 2023. Rabbi Yuval Noff walks in the rain on Hill Street on a wet Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. Another storm is expected to bring heavier rain through the night](Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CaliforniaJan. 4, 2023Mathew Prado, who works at the Sheraton Hotel at Universal Studio, sweeps water from the front drive. Heavy rain is falling in Los Angeles as another winter storm moves in. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – JAN. 4, 2023. Rush hour traffic stacks up on the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. Another storm is expected to bring heavier rain overnight. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty
Southern California residents enjoy a late day hike on the snow-covered Big Falls Trailhead as dark storm clouds move in ahead of a major storm beginning Wednesday evening into Thursday on January 4, 2022 in Forest Falls California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Caltrans
A rockslide closed part of Route 23 in Malibu Jan. 5, 2023.
Getty
Encino, CA – January 05: Migrating white pelicans huddle by rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Sepulveda Basin on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Encino, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Encino, CA – January 05: Migrating white pelicans huddle by rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Sepulveda Basin on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Encino, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 4, 2023: Warning messages for drivers are posted along US Highway 101 in Marin County before a powerful storm arrives to the area in Novato, California on Wednesday January 4, 2023.(Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The beach during a rain storm in Hermosa Beach, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A powerful storm with hurricane-force gusts has begun to wind down after ripping across California, leaving behind power outages, flood threats and road closures just hours before another drenching is set to wash over the state. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Traffic on a freeway during a rain storm in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A powerful storm with hurricane-force gusts has begun to wind down after ripping across California, leaving behind power outages, flood threats and road closures just hours before another drenching is set to wash over the state. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: Motorists on the State Route 2 (SR 2) freeway are warned of severe weather and to avoid travel as a powerful storm slams into the West Coast on January 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. California is being inundated by a “Pineapple Express” storm, or atmospheric river, and a bomb cyclone, a rapidly rotating storm system, bringing heavy rain and wind, and the threat of widespread flooding and possible landslides near wildfire burn areas. Coastal areas may sustain damage and heavy snow is accumulating the mountains. The dangerous storm condition has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: A motorist drives a flooded roadway as a powerful storm slams into the West Coast on January 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. California is being inundated by a “Pineapple Express” storm, or atmospheric river, and a bomb cyclone, a rapidly rotating storm system, bringing heavy rain and wind, and the threat of widespread flooding and possible landslides near wildfire burn areas. Coastal areas may sustain damage and heavy snow is accumulating the mountains. The dangerous storm condition has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

