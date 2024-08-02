Pop-up showers, possible dry lightning for widespread parts of LA County

Scattered showers will pop up across Los Angeles County Thursday evening.

Humidity and monsoonal moisture will lead to some large drops from time to time for the Los Angeles Metro Area, as well as the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

A Fire Weather Watch was issued for LA and Ventura Counties due to the monsoonal thunderstorms which pose an elevated fire concern.

The Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to a Red Flag Warning as of Thursday.

The pop-up showers are still in the forecast for the mountains and deserts going into Friday.

The thunderstorm threat will diminish over the weekend, welcoming in hot temperatures for the incoming week.