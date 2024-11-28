123 Farm is in full festive mode for ‘Christmas Nights'

What to Know Christmas Nights

123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn

Through Dec. 23; "Closed most Tuesdays and Thanksgiving"

The Cherry Valley farm features a million lights, seasonal food for sale, live entertainment, and more

$30 and up; other ticketing tiers are available

FRESH AIR AND STARLIGHT: We'll enthusiastically embrace holiday magic however it arrives, whether it is encased in neon-hued wrapping paper, brassy tinsel, or a bevy of bows. But sometimes, when the merriment gets to be a tad too much — which actually can happen a few times a season, if we're too be fully honest — we require two things to keep our heads cool and our smiles bright: Some fresh air and a bit of moonlight, or starlight if the moon is taking a few nights off from its full-faced display. You can find this serener holiday expression around California at a few scenic outdoor spots, including 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, the Cherry Valley destination known for its fragrant warm-weather Lavender Festival.

CHRISTMAS NIGHTS... are the laven-ly, er, lovely events that visitors will find at the destination, which boasts a million nightly lights. Well, almost nightly: There are a few closed evenings, such as Thanksgiving and a few Tuesdays, so be sure to check the calendar before flying with your reindeer for the rustic spot. Adding to the jovial atmosphere of "Christmas Nights"? Tractor tours, as well as opportunities to stroll some of the fields of the property. Oh yes, and beholding the ancient oak tree dressed in its shimmerful best? That is a favorite stop for those wandering the farm. Sip cocoa, munch on seasonally themed eats, and get away from the holiday hubbub, at least for an hour or two, at this yearly charmer; find info now.