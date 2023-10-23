A legendary fishing boat, made famous by John Steinbeck, returns to Monterey Bay

What to Know The Western Flyer, a sardine fishing boat, returns to Monterey Bay after 75 years with a Nov. 4 celebration

Author John Steinbeck wrote about the boat in 1951's "The Log from the Sea of Cortez"

A boat parade near Old Fisherman's Wharf is part of the celebration; the storied boat will begin a new chapter as a learning vessel for scientists and students

A LITERARY STAR RETURNS HOME: Many real-world boats appear in books, adding to the excitement and adventure of the tale. Readers may long to view these vessels, with the understanding that, with the passage of time, such a wish may be impossible to fulfill. The decades take a toll, boats may find their way to permanent storage, be used for parts, or even sink. But a fresh chapter is beginning for the sardine fishing boat famously seen in 1951's "The Log from the Sea of Cortez" by John Steinbeck. The Western Flyer has had an incredible history — it has actually sunk numerous times and was "almost beyond repair" — but when marine biologist John Gregg purchased it in 2015, the icon's outlook grew sunnier. After eight years of intensive restoration work by the Port Townsend Shipwrights Cooperative, the Western Flyer is sailing home to Monterey Bay.

Kristen Burroughs

WELCOME BACK, WESTERN FLYER: A boat parade will be at the heart of the Old Fisherman's Wharf celebration on Nov. 4, a party that will also feature a welcoming ceremony, music, giveaways, and free tours aboard the vessel. Science activities will also be on the roster, a fitting addition as the Western Flyer will now host scientists and students on education-focused outings "in the spirit of John Steinbeck, Ed Ricketts, and their 1940 expedition," the one so memorably detailed Mr. Steinbeck's book. "The Western Flyer was built for Monterey's sardine fishery in 1937, and while it gained notoriety from its 1940 research trip with John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts, it's had a long and storied past as a fishing boat,” said marine geologist John Gregg, founder and board member of the Western Flyer Foundation.

LOOKING AHEAD: "Now restored with a hybrid diesel-electric engine and state-of-the-art marine lab, the Flyer symbolizes a bridge, linking Monterey's commercial fishing heritage with its leadership in marine science and education," shared Mr. Gregg. Visit the Western Flyer Foundation to learn more about the boat and the Nov. 4 ceremony. The events take place just a short stroll from Monterey's Cannery Row, which takes its name from the 1945 Steinbeck novel. If you're eager to enjoy a larger Steinbeck-themed road trip while in the area, the Steinbeck Center is located in Salinas, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Monterey.