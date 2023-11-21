All aboard the Skunk Train, a scenic railroad boasting holiday cheer and woodsy vistas

What to Know The Skunk Train in Willits

Guests will enjoy seasonal tunes, a decorated redwood, and "Christmas magic"

$59.95; $94.95 VIP; $10.95 dog ticket; children ages 2 and under "ride free on a lap"

WILLITS, THE GATEWAY TO WHIMSY: The holiday season famously features so many fragrant touchstones, including evergreen wreaths, gingerbread houses, and peppermint sticks. Still, some revelers seek the skunkier side of the season, though not the skunky scent we associate with the spunky stripe-tailed critters. Rather, they're eager to ride the Skunk Train, the iconic attraction that slowly and scenically wends its way through the redwoods near Fort Bragg. But the Mendocino County charmer can also depart from nearby Willits, which it will do when the Christmas Tree Train, which the Skunk Train quaintly becomes near the end of the year, begins to roll on select November and December dates. While some other yuletide choo-choos take their sweet story notes from well-known picture books and oft-told tales, the Skunk Train finds its fanciful character in the redwoods, music, and its own "Christmas magic."

MR. SKUNK'S GIANT CHRISTMAS TREE... is one memorable sight along the way, "a decorated redwood along the line" that also "serves as a workshop for Santa Mr. Skunk." Music also enhances the atmosphere, as do activities created for youngsters. There's a VIP option, if you like, and if you want to bring your pup, you can (just keep in mind that a dog should have her own ticket, which is priced at $10.95). Call it a forest-y expression of the season, with a few kid-cute pastimes, and lots of NorCal-meets-Noël beauty. Rides can fill up, so book your Skunky escapade well before arriving in Willits.