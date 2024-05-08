Bask in ‘perfume rose fields' at a fragrant realm of roses in Healdsburg

What to Know Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg

The nursery is synonymous with roses, including roses that produce perfume

May is a great time to admire the destination's gorgeous perfume rose fields; you can also stroll through Rose Allee and the Rose History Trail

IS "ROSELAND" A REAL PLACE? The captivating name belongs to more than a few towns across the country, as well as the fabled, long-gone Roseland Ballroom of New York City. It's a whimsical word that summons a portrait of a scent-filled spot, full of floral majesty, and visiting a roseland might be as easy as stepping into your own garden. But a few sizable roselands are blooming around the Golden State as spring deepens, places that are packed with perfume-y, petal-laden loveliness that colorfully captures something ethereal and timeless. The Russian River Rose Company, just south of Healdsburg in Sonoma County, has long been a flower-filled land of roses, a heady hub where "perfume rose fields" reach their ultimate rosy remarkableness in May. The "perfume" in the name of these evocative expanses isn't simply poetry; the nursery handcrafts perfume oils from the roses that grow on the painting-like property.

VISITING THE PERFUME ROSE FIELDS... is something many flower fans are doing this May. It's a popular time at the Russian River Rose Company, which offers garden-related goings-on throughout the calendar. If you miss the peak rose bloom of mid-spring, you needn't be too blue: Rose water sampling is on the June roster, with more rosy doings later in the year. Iris enthusiasts also know this nursery, as it is synonymous with the bulb-born beauties, especially around April. The family-owned company will mark its 35th anniversary in 2025.

CALLING ALL ROSE LOVERS: For bloom buffs exploring wine county, it is a marvelous must-stop, especially during May. If you can't call upon the perfume rose fields to bask in the current bloom, be cheered: The nursery has an online store brimming with nose-pleasing fragrances created from the flowers gathered on the property; find out exactly how the flower oils and rose waters are made on this page.