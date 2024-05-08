Bask in ‘perfume rose fields' at a fragrant realm of roses in Healdsburg

What to Know
- Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg
- The nursery is synonymous with roses, including roses that produce perfume
- May is a great time to admire the destination's gorgeous perfume rose fields; you can also stroll through Rose Allee and the Rose History Trail
IS "ROSELAND" A REAL PLACE? The captivating name belongs to more than a few towns across the country, as well as the fabled, long-gone Roseland Ballroom of New York City. It's a whimsical word that summons a portrait of a scent-filled spot, full of floral majesty, and visiting a roseland might be as easy as stepping into your own garden. But a few sizable roselands are blooming around the Golden State as spring deepens, places that are packed with perfume-y, petal-laden loveliness that colorfully captures something ethereal and timeless. The Russian River Rose Company, just south of Healdsburg in Sonoma County, has long been a flower-filled land of roses, a heady hub where "perfume rose fields" reach their ultimate rosy remarkableness in May. The "perfume" in the name of these evocative expanses isn't simply poetry; the nursery handcrafts perfume oils from the roses that grow on the painting-like property.
VISITING THE PERFUME ROSE FIELDS... is something many flower fans are doing this May. It's a popular time at the Russian River Rose Company, which offers garden-related goings-on throughout the calendar. If you miss the peak rose bloom of mid-spring, you needn't be too blue: Rose water sampling is on the June roster, with more rosy doings later in the year. Iris enthusiasts also know this nursery, as it is synonymous with the bulb-born beauties, especially around April. The family-owned company will mark its 35th anniversary in 2025.
CALLING ALL ROSE LOVERS: For bloom buffs exploring wine county, it is a marvelous must-stop, especially during May. If you can't call upon the perfume rose fields to bask in the current bloom, be cheered: The nursery has an online store brimming with nose-pleasing fragrances created from the flowers gathered on the property; find out exactly how the flower oils and rose waters are made on this page.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.