Bathing costumes on: Hotel del Coronado is hosting a vintage carnival with Victorian vibes

What to Know Hotel del Coronado's Victorian-inspired carnival

Complimentary admission for "locals, members, and guests"; Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Games such as the milk can toss, tight rope walkers, and other delights will raise money for local organizations

TRAVELING WITH YOUR OWN CALLIOPE, the sort of old-timey instrument that is often heard in the background of the sorts of traveling fairs of a century or more ago is not recommended. After all, the whistle-laden behemoth takes up a lot of space and cramming it into your suitcase is simply not going to work. But you can put some calliope on your playlist and make for those merry situations that whistle with ye olde atmosphere, the sort of celebrations that seem a bit sepia-toned, even as they take place in modern times. One of those events will be springing to spritely life at Hotel del Coronado, which is throwing it back — way, way back — with a Victorian-inspired Seaside Carnival on Sunday, Oct. 15. Adding to the good feeling in the salty air? Admission is free for "locals, members, and guests," reveals the hotel.

THE NOSTALGIA-FUELED FESTIVITY... will feature a bevy of intriguing pastimes and performances. Elegant aerialists will twirl and tight-rope walkers will astound with their daring feats, while pausing to peruse the exhibit of sandcastles? Lovers of the beach will want to do just that. Timeless treats like corn dogs and caramel apples will be available for purchase, while several vintage games will pop up at the party, including a ring toss, a milk can toss, and the penny pitch. And even sweeter than winning? The fact that money raised from the carnival games will benefit local organizations. There's no word whether calliope music will play, or if people rocking full bathing costumes, the sorts of swimsuits seen when The Del first opened in the late 1800s, will stop by, but a free fall day of fun feels like just the ticket.