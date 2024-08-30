September is California Wine Month; find oodles of tasty events now

What to Know Sept. 1-30, 2024

The California Wine Institute has a line-up of events on its site; concerts, hikes, and more are on the roster

Livermore, Temecula, and other wine-making communities will play robust roles

SPARKLING SEPTEMBER: The ninth month is among the most magical, and it isn't too hard to argue why: It's the beautiful bridge that extends from the intense afternoons of late summer to the mellow evenings of early fall. And decorating the sides of that mystical bridge? Look for the curly tendrils of grapevines leading us forward into the time of harvest. Of course, you don't need to cross over a storybook bridge to know September's many charms; you only need to call upon the California Wine Institute site to discover the many California Wine Month events that begin to spectacularly sprout as soon as the month begins. And we do mean that: Events like "Vine to Wine" in San Jose and the 34th Annual "Alpen Wine Fest" in Olympic Valley will take place on the first day of the month.

WINE COUNTRIES ACROSS THE STATE... are represented, so if you adore your Temecula tastings or count yourself as a lover of all things Livermore, you'll find a plethora of tempting events. Hikes, grape stomps, concerts, movie nights, CRUSH celebrations, vineyard walks, paint & sips, and the lively Lodi Grape Festival are on the full-to-bursting schedule. While 2024 marks a milestone for California Wine Month — it's the month-long party's 20th anniversary — the Golden State's vibrant viticulture industry stretches back over the centuries.

CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WINE: "Wine tastings and pairings offer travelers a distinctive way to connect with friends and create unforgettable memories," said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. "California's wine country invites visitors from around the world to explore its awe-inspiring landscapes, where every sip tells a story and every vineyard can become a new and shared adventure." Want to find a bit of California Wine Month magic at home? A free e-book called "Iconic California Dishes" is available on the Visit California site.