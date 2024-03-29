Coo over precious ‘Barnyard Babies' on this Sonoma County Farm Trails tour

What to Know Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies Spring Tour along the Sonoma County Farm Trails

May 4 and 5, 2024

Free but you'll need to register in advance; the self-guided tour will take you by many busy farms in the area, with inside looks at animals, orchards, and more

BABYLAMBSCROLL: There are many social sites tailored to just what we want to see nowadays, but what we're really looking for is the kind of page that delivers photo after photo of little fuzzy farm animals enjoying hay, romping with their siblings, and basking in the soft sunshine of spring. Perhaps this app could be called BabyLambScroll or even BeeUptoDate or another name informing potential users that the cute critter quotient will be adorably high. Of course, we could always go directly to where lambs and chicks and ponies live, all to meet them in real life while also learning about their care. Several great go-on-your-own farm tours thread throughout California, from Ventura to the northern counties, and joining one can be a heartwarming, knowledge-growing exercise in joy and connection. Coming in early May is one of the biggies, and it is baaa-ck for more behind-the-scenes peeks, demos, talks, and, sweet, chances to meet animals.

THE SONOMA COUNTY FARM TRAILS... is hosting "Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies" on May 4 and 5. Attendees are invited to "choose their own agrarian adventure" by perusing the long list of activities, from an orchard tour at Ambix Spirits to Bohemian Creamery's cheesemaking tour. A soap-making lesson, a talk on raising cattle, and opportunities to squee over little bunnies and lambs are also part of the rural-strong roster. So are opportunities to snack on what is grown and made right there: "Taste farm-fresh cheese, honey, juice, wine, olive oil, and jams" is the enticing call to action. Shopping, too, is part of the springful celebration, if you'd like to head home with some of the farm-made goodies. Wending your way from farm to farm is free, but submitting your RSVP ahead of time? We "kid" you not: You must do so before you goat, er, go.