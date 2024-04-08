Desert dining deals are on the menu during Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week

What to Know Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week

May 31 through June 9, 2024

Breakfast and lunch deals start at $15

SUNSHINE AND SUPPING: Dining around the desert resort cities always has an outdoorsy tinge to it, even if you're cozily seated inside and you're wearing a fancy sweater and there's plenty of snow atop nearby Mount San Jacinto. The feeling of al fresco fun extends to the indoors thanks to well-placed plants, a lighthearted menu that frequently includes more fizzy beverages than you'll find elsewhere, and guests rocking colorful resort attire, the kind of clothing you might spy in the vicinity of a swimming pool. But when summer actually and truly arrives, or at least the summer season — that sultry stretch that kicks off, in caliente style, at the end of May — dining in Palm Springs feels even airier. One of the best ways to experience this, and save some money for shopping along Indian Canyon later in your trip, is to call upon a participating restaurant during Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week.

THE DEAL-LADEN DINE-AROUND WEEK, which actually encompasses ten tasty days, will take place from May 31 through June 9, 2024. Some spots will offer breakfast and brunch, which makes perfect sense, as meeting for a meal earlier in the day is quite common for the Coachella Valley dining scene, where socializing just after the sun rises but before the afternoon intensity is de rigueur). There are tempting lunch and dinner finds to be had, too. As for the price points? Breakfast, brunch, and lunch prix fixe meals begin at $15 for two courses. Participants include Wally's Desert Turtle, Copley's on Palm Canyon, and Cork & Fork. Peek in on this page to keep tabs on all of the many — as in, dozens — eateries set to join the delicious, money-saving fun in 2024.