Disneyland Resort's adorable ‘Eggstravaganza' is a sweet search-and-find quest

What to Know Eggstravaganza 2024 at Disneyland Resort, happening through April 9

$9.99 (plus tax) for a map and stickers; participants will track where they spy the oversized eggs, which depict various Disney characters

All participants receive a keepsake when they turn in their map, whether they've found all of the eggs or not

THE DELIGHTFUL DETAILS OF DISNEYLAND? They're positively legendary. The theme park's famous design flourishes all boast their devoted fandoms, from the Main Street U.S.A. windows that pay tribute to Disney legends to the architectural eye-catchers that add oomph to various attractions. In short? A visit to The Happiest Place on Earth means keeping a lookout for all sorts of special sights and offbeat elements that may not be obvious at first glance. But this merrily aware approach to enjoying the Disneyland Resort is taken up a notch come springtime, when several eggs are "hidden" around Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District during the annual Eggstravaganza. These oversized eggs aren't for adding to a basket; rather, guests are invited to add stickers to a map as they note the location of each colorful artwork.

CUTE CHARACTERS GALORE: Each egg depicts a beloved Disney character, so keep that in mind as you scan buildings, gardens, and the many nooks and crannies dotting the expansive property. But first, you'll need to locate a map and stickers; they're available for $9.99 (plus tax) at "select merchandise locations" around the Disneyland Resort. Next: You'll stick your stickers to the spots on the map where an egg has been spied, and when you're done, or at least done with your day at the parks? Turn your map in for a "keepsake" at a "redemption location" (there are a variety of keepsakes to consider, six in all). You don't need to complete your map, so even if you only found one or two eggs, that's just fine: Simply submit it at one of the designated locations and enjoy your keepsake. Also? The Eggstravaganza will roll for several days beyond Easter, wrapping up on April 9. Downtown Disney District is free to visit but if you'd like to call upon either or both theme parks, be sure to have a ticket and a reservation.