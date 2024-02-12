Flowers of gold are a marvelous must-see — make that mustard-see — in Napa Valley

What to Know Mustard Season in Napa Valley stretches from January to March

Visit Napa Valley has a free map of flowery locations

Special happenings, like "mustard-inspired culinary pairings" at Sterling Vineyards, are on the 2024 calendar

MUSTARD'S MOST MAJOR MONTH? It's a tricky question, it's true. We'll wager, with some confidence, that plenty of people might vote "July" for the simple reason that yellow squeezy bottles of a certain condiment so regularly pop up on picnic tables and near hamburger-laden barbecues. And while the tangy titan of summer, the hot dog-topping wonder that gives our summertime so much zest, is a true July favorite, we also must tip our hat to mustard's mojo in the wintertime. Nope, we're not talking about food here but rather flowers, those golden carpets of mustard that bring so much beauty to places that are known for their beauty all year long. It's Napa Valley that's associated with the showy blossom, and the winery-laden region is now in the thick of its celebrated wild mustard season, when millions of small and showy flowers pop up near vines, buildings, and the roadside, too.

WILD MUSTARD SEASON... isn't simply about admiring the outdoorsy splendor, although if that is your golden goal, well, super. There are also events to consider, including "mustard-inspired culinary pairings" at Sterling Vineyards (you'll want to book the Hilltop Tasting or Tour & Terrace Tasting). There's a Tree House Mustard Bath at Meadowood Napa Valley Spa and a Mustard Dinner in Yountville, at the Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessano Hotel & Spa. For mustard mavens, these wee and wonderful flowers are a springtime sign, and even if the bloomiest season isn't in full spring, er, swing, when you find mustard in Napa Valley you know things are changing. Visit Napa Valley has a mustard map if you'd like to make your way along the Silverado Trail, to the Newell Open Space Preserve, or one of the other spots that are must(ard)-sees during the late winter.