Flurry to Enter Catalina Island's ‘Ski to Sea' Giveaway

What to Know The Ski to Sea Catalina giveaway is open through 5 p.m. PDT on April 30, 2023; the winner will be announced on May 1

Like @lovecatalinailand on Instagram, post a recent ski/snow photo, and use the tag #SkitoSeaCatalina

The "winter recovery getaway" includes an overnight at the Aurora Hotel in Avalon, roundtrip ferry passage for two, and other adventuresome goodies

CALIFORNIA'S CLASSIC CHESTNUTS: Like Arizonans often say "but it is a dry heat" and people who live in the Midwest claim that if you wait a half hour, the weather will change, Californians have their weather-related sayings. Call these regional aphorisms the passed-down truisms, or mostly-truisms, of the Golden State. And a major California chestnut, at least around several Southern California spots, has to do with a local curiosity of wintertime: You really can ski in the morning and splash in the ocean surf over a single day. How many people have done this remains a mystery, but repeat this saying, Californians often do. Now the travel-loving team behind Love Catalina Island, the picturesque burg's tourism office, is putting a sweet spin on the old chestnut via the new Ski to Sea Catalina giveaway.

SKIING AND SURFING IN A DAY? That's not an entry requirement, phew. Here's how the giveaway, which you're invited to enter through 5 p.m. PDT on April 30, works: Follow @lovecatalinaisland on Instagram, then post a "recent" picture of you skiing or on your snowboard. Next? You'll want to hashtag it #SkitoSeaCatalina. Then? You'll be entered in the giveaway, which includes an Avalon overnight at the Aurora Hotel, roundtrip passage for two to the island, and chances to go snorkeling and hiking. "The winner will be selected randomly," says Love Catalina Island, and you won't have to wait to hear who won: The announcement will arrive on May 1. And starting in May? A bevy of deals are popping up on the island, all to give skiers delightful discounts and reasons to visit; see the full roster here.

SLOPE TO SURF: So have you ever actually skied and snorkeled in one day, as so many Californians claim we can easily do? Even if you have not, enjoying both the mountains and an island, all within a short period, is entirely possible in our spectacular state.