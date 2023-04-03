Historic Birth: Safari West Welcomes a Southern White Baby Rhino

What to Know The Southern white rhino was born on April 2, 2023 at Safari West; the newborn weighs around 100 pounds, it is estimated

The little one's parents are Eesha and Ongava

This is the first Southern white rhino born at the Santa Rosa sanctuary

SAFARI WEST... has become synonymous with spectacular animals, from the sanctuary's comical Ring-Tailed Lemurs to the ultra-cute Fennec Foxes to those marvelous Masai Giraffes. But the Santa Rosa animal park had never had a Southern white rhino born on the grounds, a dream for the many keepers, volunteers, and supporters who work tirelessly on behalf of the property's regal residents. That all changed on Sunday, April 2 when a white rhino baby, weighing about 100 pounds (per a doctor's estimate), was born to mother Eesha and father Ongava. And the good news kept coming: The little one quickly took to nursing and the bonding process is going "well," too.

A JOYFUL JOURNEY: Eesha has been a denizen of the park since 2008, but "she never showed much breeding interest in the male rhinos." Ongava arrived in 2021, and the two animals began engaging in courtship displays. Soon after, Eesha showed the hallmarks of pregnancy, and the wait began (the Southern white rhino's gestation period lasts around 16 to 18 months). But the team wasn't simply in a wait-and-watch mode; "the rhino care team took turns staying overnight to ensure Eesha and the baby would have support, no matter when the calf was born," shared Safari West. Now that this robust little rhino has arrived, a feeling of relief, and looking forward, has begun. "We feel fortunate and honored to contribute to the growth of global rhino populations and aid in the conservation of this magnificent protected species," shared the park. For some snapshots of this brand-new rhino, take a sweet peek below...

"Rhinos are an integral part of Safari West’s mission of conservation education, and we hope that the news of this beautiful calf will help raise awareness of the fight to protect rhinos worldwide," the park's statement read. (photo: Nate Woodward)

"White rhinos, the species at Safari West, are currently classified as 'Near Threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN), meaning their survival is threatened due to habitat loss and illegal poaching of their horns." (photo: Nate Woodward)