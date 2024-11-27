Holidays

The magical Hotel del Coronado ups the magic, majorly, during the holidays

Twirl on ice right by the Pacific or unwind at the Frostbite Lounge.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Hotel del Coronado

What to Know

  • "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" at Hotel del Coronado
  • The grand seaside inn will feature numerous yuletide-inspired doings through Jan. 5, 2025
  • Celebratory meals, the Frostbite Lounge, and Skating by the Sea are traditions at The Del

HOLLYWOOD'S GOLDEN AGE... is always flickering, fabulously, at Hotel del Coronado. This means that it is easy to sense the powerful presence of those Tinseltown luminaries who visited the grand property while filming "Some Like It Hot," including Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis. The icons all starred in Billy Wilder's comedy classic, a beloved movie that is synonymous with the glamorous getaway. To honor the hotel's starry heritage, and to embrace the yuletide season in the glitteriest way possible, The Del has made "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" its ebullient holiday theme for 2024. But you don't need a contract from a major motion picture studio to savor all of the sweetness of the season at the salty-air'd landmark; there are several activities on the schedule through Jan. 5, 2025.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

SKATING BY THE SEA... gives those who love to twirl on an outdoor rink the chance to do so near the surf while the Frostbite Lounge, located just steps away, is all about lounging, hobnobbing, and sipping a lovely libation near a firepit. Beach igloos are also available for booking — if you adore s'mores, this might be the whimsical way to go — while Movies on the Beach, flickering on select nights, will revisit holiday classics (and "Top Gun Maverick," which has plenty of local cred). There's also a Fire & Ice Holiday Package for those guests who'd like to jump into a few joyful activities (there's a Holiday Concierge, too, to affably assist).

"WIZARD" WHIMSY: And something especially sweet for "Wicked" fans visiting the property? Author L. Frank Baum, the wizard behind "The Wizard of Oz," dreamt up the crown chandeliers festooning the hotel's Crown Room, playful pieces that add to the enduring aura of the legendary Del.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysHotels and resorts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us