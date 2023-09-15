It's pie time to visit Julian, a sweet center of apple joy

What to Know Julian Apple Season is a fall tradition

A short saunter through the charming village will present more than a few pie-eating opportunities during autumn and throughout the calendar

Pick apples at a number of orchards located near the history-filled hamlet

JULIAN A LA MODE: Asking for a hefty dollop of ice cream on top of almost anything you order? Or at least nestled snuggly against the main player of a dish? You must be a true "a la mode" maven, the kind of sweet-toothed appreciator of decadent desserts, the sorts of confections that pair well with ice cream. You definitely know about Julian, one of California's creamiest, dreamiest, and dessert-iest destinations, a charmer of a town that is, for many Golden Staters, synonymous with autumn. The San Diego County village occupies a lovely, stroll-ready spot in the Cuyamaca Mountains, a draw for day-trippers seeking a place with quaint inns, shops, wineries, and that most flavorful superstar of fall, the apple. How associated is Julian with all things apple-y? The fruit has its own page on the main Julian site, pointing visitors (and locals) in the direction of pies, tarts, and more.

COULD YOU DO A FULL-ON PIE CRAWL? You could, if you wanted to split a few slices with the family and take a few more goodies home. Moms Pie House, which will mark four delicious decades in 2024, is a time-honored spot for sweets, and you can call upon two locations, if you call upon one for an Apple Caramel Crumb Pie then decide, while driving out of town, you'd like to try the Apple Boysenberry Flakey. Strudels, cider doughnuts, and other seasonal favorites may be found at the other great bakeries listed in the town's apple directory, which also includes a helpful map. But you say you'd like to engage in a little U-Pick after your pie-based pursuits? You can: Find some of the area's juiciest orchards on this page.

HERE'S TO YOU, Julian, a town that really gets our apple-based obsessions, and another festive fall season full of pie, doughnuts, and cider-sweet goodness.