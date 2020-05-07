Lotusland Will Reopen Later in May

THE LOTUSES OF SUMMER? Those beautiful and impossibly painterly blossoms are still a couple of months away 'round Southern and Central California. But Ganna Walska Lotusland is a large space full of flowers and plants and shrubs and trees, meaning that even if the lotuses aren't opening in the way they do in July, you can still find plenty to admire and photograph. And people looking to re-commune with nature in a lush spot full of natural splendor will return to Lotusland starting in the middle of May. For the...

HISTORIC GARDENS... have been deemed in essential business by Santa Barbara County under "Outdoor Recreation," but keep in mind that you'll need to follow a few observances when visiting the destination, which boasts over three dozen acres of stroll-around space. "We are implementing the public Health Department’s requirements to create a safe experience for people who want to explore and immerse themselves in this 37-acre botanical wonderland," reads a message from Lotusland. Masks will be required, social distancing should be observed, and access to the buildings will not be permitted, except for the restrooms located at the Visitor Center. Need a mask or hand sanitizer? Both will be available for sale.

AND IF YOUR FLOWER KNOWLEDGE... needs a bit of brushing up, keep your phone handy, for "detailed horticultural information" will be posted throughout the gardens. How to access? Through QR codes. For more on what Santa Barbara's celebrated lotus location has in store as it returns, stop by its site now.