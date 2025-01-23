Valentine's Day

Lovey and dovey: The Mission Inn will celebrate romance all February long

The historical hotel's "Festa dell' Amore" features, decorations, room packages and Sunset Romance Tours.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

  • Festa dell' Amore at Mission Inn & Spa
  • Feb. 1-28, 2025
  • Valentine's-inspired decorations will adorn the castle-like hotel; special room packages are available, too
  • The Sunset Romance Tour includes strawberries, Champagne, and a peek into the hotel's centuries-spanning story

A VERY MERRY MISSION INN: When you think of a certain stately hotel that has grandly graced the storied center of Riverside for decades — scratch that, centuries — you may picture the place dressed in twinkly lights, oversized bows, and all sorts of yuletide regalia. And we do understand why this visual comes immediately to mind: The Mission Inn & Spa is synonymous with seasonal splendor for thousands of Californians, and those Christmas-loving fans who travel great distances to behold the dazzling, dressed-up destination. And while the hotel's "Festival of Lights" is quite the long-runner each year — it traditionally kicks off in late November and concludes in early January — there's another sizable seasonal scene, one that takes place when February arrives.

THE MONTH OF LOVE... is always a huge and heart-filled deal at the Mission Inn, which is home to the February-long Festa dell' Amore. The sweet celebration has a few uplifting happenings — the Sunset Romance Tours focus on the hotel's history, with strawberries and Champagne to add to the experience — and room packages that run the cuddle-up gamut, including the Sunday-Thursday "Keeper of My Heart" offer (a pair of Valentine's cupcakes are part of the deal). Spa offerings also weave through the festive Festa, and special menus, too — oysters on the half shell are one tempting dish at Duane's Prime Steaks and Seafood, as is the Pink Valentine's Salad. And glittering around the hotel? Loads of pink, red, and white lights, with hearts and other Valentine's imagery adding to the affectionate atmosphere.

FESTA DELL' AMORE... begins Feb. 1, 2025, but you can book your room package, save a spot on the tour, or make a dinner reservation now. The details? Follow the pink-and-white sparkle to the hotel's site now. Just be sure to "Kiss Under the Arch" if you do visit; the lovely and lit-up entranceway attracts couples seeking a Festa-fun photo opp, all February long.

Mission Inn

