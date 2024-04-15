National Park Week kicks off with free entry to the national parks

What to Know Saturday, April 20 is a free day at the national parks

This is the second free entrance day of 2024; the National Park Service has six pay-nothing days listed here

Yosemite reservations have kicked off for select days, including Saturdays (there are asterisks to this, including visitors with lodging in the park; learn more)

EARTH DAY CELEBRATIONS... will flower, with all the beauty of a perfect poppy or bright blue lupine, on April 22 around California and far beyond. You won't have to wait, though, to connect with some of our planet's most perfect natural wonders: The National Park Service is welcoming everyone on April 20 for an oh-so-obsessed-over, always-coveted Free Entrance Day. These are the pay-nothing days that pop up throughout the NPS calendar — there are six in all in 2024, with the first Free Entrance Day taking place in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January — and while many national parks always offer complimentary admission, the ones that do charge will skip the fees during these special events. Good to know: Yosemite National Park is a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts when these free days roll back around, but do keep in mind that the seasonal reservations for the bustling park opened on April 13.

NATIONAL PARK WEEK, or rather the start of the week, is what the April 20 holiday is all about. It's "nine-day celebration of everything 'parks,'" an airy extravaganza that spotlights "what the National Park Service does through our programs and partners to preserve natural and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities in places across the country — and even the world!" The week has some kicky creativity to it, thanks to the theme days. April 20 is all about Discovery — consider visiting a new-to-you park or a part of a beloved park you've never explored — while Innovation and Junior Rangers both get their own special days later in the week. And on April 22? Why it is all about Earth Day, of course, so count on numerous programs adding love-your-Mother moxie to the NPS system. But the free day is April 20, and just April 20, so do plan your visit accordingly. Where will you go and what will you discover, er, Discover, national park lovers? Start here.