Oktoberfest-style fun gets a sprinkling of springtime at the Big Bear Lake Maifest

Big Bear Lake Maifest, a taste of Oktoberfest in May

May 18 and May 25-26 at the Big Bear Convention Center

$16 adult; other ticketing tiers available; May 18 is a salute to America's Heroes, with free admission for military members, firefighters, law enforcement, and those healthcare workers on the frontline

OKTOBERFEST... traditionally has a September start, though some places might get the foamy festivities going in August. All in all, the monthly mix-up isn't that confusing, and devoted Oktoberfesters know that everything revs up even before fall officially begins. But what if the Oktoberfest-inspired merrymaking began way before the autumnal equinox, like, say, in May? True, Maifest isn't Oktoberfest, but it is a springtime celebration that has found festive footing around Germany for a couple of centuries. There's a way to get a taste of this spring-tacular in Southern California, all while savoring a few Oktoberfest-y traditions, too. You don't need to guess where this will all take place, if you know the places that do Oktoberfest best: Big Bear Lake is holding its own Maifest on May 25 and 26, with a special kick-off on May 18.

THE MAY 18 PARTY... will include a tribute to America's heroes, with free admission for military members, firefighters, law enforcement, and frontline healthcare workers. Ladyhosen is performing, if you want to get some polka practice in on the dance floor, but make time to admire the yodeling skills of the band's lead singer Kathrin Jacob. Bratwursts, hot pretzels, apple strudel, and a bounty of savory sauerkraut are on the menu, while chicken dancing and contests — think the oh-so-hard stein-holding showdowns — will enhance Maifest's merry spirit. "As much as we love the snow, there comes a time when we need to reboot and embrace the new season," said Big Bear Lake Maifest director Monica Marini. "Maifest is a celebration full of festive colors and fun-filled traditions in the open mountain air. It's the ideal cure for cabin fever!" For tickets, times, and all of the dirndl-ready details, visit the Maifest site.