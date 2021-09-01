Otter Artworks Charm in Humboldt County

Truth? You never know when you're going to come across a North Coast Otter. You might be hiking along a foggy bluff or relaxing on a stunning stretch of sand and whoa: There's an otter, just out in the waves, and is he looking at you, the sky, or taking a snooze?

Whatever the from-a-distance encounter yields, it is always a thrill.

But what if you had a map that led you to over one hundred awesome otters, all intricately painted artworks brimming with joy, local significance, and a deep respect for nature?

You can find such a map, and discover those awesome otters, in Humboldt County through at least Sept. 22, 2021.

There 108 three-foot-tall otter statues in all, all "... displayed at shops, galleries, schools, and other North Coast locations." The art trail extends out of Humboldt County and into Del Norte County, which means that, much like a real otter, these cute critters are showing a propensity for roaming far and wide.

The purpose of these pieces? To inspire citizen scientists to connect with the wilder world, to "celebrate life, water, and otters," to shine a light on regional businesses, and to put the spotlight on the artists fashioning these art-tastic animals.

Peek at a few of these playful pieces now, and learn more about this public arts initiative, which combines creativity, nature, and one of the regional icons in a series of sweet and snapshot-ready artworks.

7 photos
1/7
HSU
Art with heart and humor: Find over one hundred North Coast Otter artworks on display around Humboldt and Del Norte Counties through Sept. 22 (date may change, do note). (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
2/7
"Ollie the Otter" by Dakota Daetwiler (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
3/7
"Anahita the Mosaic Otter" by Jennifer Amidi (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
4/7
An otter by Karen Noble (Tribal Affiliation: Karuk/Chimarico) (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
5/7
"Follow Your True North Star" by Laura Keenados (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
6/7
"B. Otterfly" by Carol Crivelli (Courtesy of Becki Meister)
7/7
"River Spirit Otter" by Susan Alexander. Find out more about the North Coast Otters by visiting the Humboldt State University site now. (Courtesy of Becki Meister)

This article tagged under:

Humboldt CountyArtfreeOtters

More Photo Galleries

Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes to Northeast
Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes to Northeast
Haunt O' Ween, an Eerily Airy Experience, Will Soon Materialize
Haunt O' Ween, an Eerily Airy Experience, Will Soon Materialize
The Famous ‘Titanic' Necklace Will Go on View in Santa Ana
The Famous ‘Titanic' Necklace Will Go on View in Santa Ana
Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos
Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us