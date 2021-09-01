Otter Artworks Charm in Humboldt County

Truth? You never know when you're going to come across a North Coast Otter. You might be hiking along a foggy bluff or relaxing on a stunning stretch of sand and whoa: There's an otter, just out in the waves, and is he looking at you, the sky, or taking a snooze?

Whatever the from-a-distance encounter yields, it is always a thrill.

But what if you had a map that led you to over one hundred awesome otters, all intricately painted artworks brimming with joy, local significance, and a deep respect for nature?

You can find such a map, and discover those awesome otters, in Humboldt County through at least Sept. 22, 2021.

There 108 three-foot-tall otter statues in all, all "... displayed at shops, galleries, schools, and other North Coast locations." The art trail extends out of Humboldt County and into Del Norte County, which means that, much like a real otter, these cute critters are showing a propensity for roaming far and wide.

The purpose of these pieces? To inspire citizen scientists to connect with the wilder world, to "celebrate life, water, and otters," to shine a light on regional businesses, and to put the spotlight on the artists fashioning these art-tastic animals.

Peek at a few of these playful pieces now, and learn more about this public arts initiative, which combines creativity, nature, and one of the regional icons in a series of sweet and snapshot-ready artworks.