A cool new pool debuts at an elegant Pasadena property

What to Know The Royce Pool at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

The just-unveiled pool boasts cabanas and an elegant vibe

The luxury landmark's vintage Lanai Pool remains opens

MOVIE STARS? They're most definitely people, without quibble, and you could probably name a dozen notable names, right now, without pausing. But sometimes some of the glitteriest celebrities in our midst aren't actually human; they're places, destinations, attractions, and the stellar sights that stand out. Take the The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, a hotel that has occupied a verdant location on also-verdant Oak Knoll Avenue for well over a century. For much of that century, The Langham has starred on the silver screen, with grand roles in "Saving Mr. Banks," "Charlie Wilson's War," and a recent term in the HBO hit "Hacks." Now this luminary has a luminous new addition, one that befits its Hollywood-cool status: A pretty, just-unveiled pool, complete with cabanas for movie stars and those of us who'd like to play movie star for a day.

THE ROYCE POOL: The splashy new star is located on the northerly part of the spacious property, and just a short stroll from the Lanai Pool, The Langham's original swimming pool. As for the up-and-comer's offerings? The Royce Pool boasts dozens of umbrellas, loungers, palm trees, and a few cabanas outfitted with mini refrigerators, televisions, and other plush perks. It's a cool-down retreat made for those toasty Crown City temperatures, the kind that often push into the three digits come summertime. But the Royce Pool isn't made solely for guests; non-guests may enjoy the pool on weekdays and select weekend days and holidays via ResortPass.com.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

HUNTINGTON LEGACY: Like The Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse, the hotel's fine-dining choice, the new pool's name is an admiring ode to Stephen W. Royce, the "illustrious and longtime owner and general manager of The Huntington Hotel," a former name for the storied structure.